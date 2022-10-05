Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – October 2022

October is typically a transitional month where you’ll find bass in the shallows, in open water, and lurking down deep. They are feeding on small hatchling minnows and bream and in open water they’re eating shad. If you’re fishing the lake use extreme caution running and coming off plane because the water level is still low and lots of areas of the lake have coral rock bottom.

I like to focus on the North-End of the lake in areas where you have hard-sandy bottom along with some good vegetation cover nearby. Every year with a new spawn something always changes just a little whether it’s a certain cover you’ll find them in/nearby or perhaps they’ll be out in more open water. As the season kicks in, the fishing guides on this lake work hard to not only put customers on fish but share this beautiful lake and all its nature for those who travel far and wide to see its beauty.

Areas to fish for bass – Whidden’s Pass; Dupree bar; open water area out from Dyess ditch; horse island and Indian prairie; tin house; 3rd and 2nd point; kings bar. I checked out J & S area and the water looks beautiful and is full of reeds, hardly any grass or other vegetation which was very disheartening to see.

Lures for bass – worms; jigs; swim baits and swim jigs; top water; flipping creature-style lures; rattle trap; spinner baits and shallow crank baits. Colors: Junebug; redbug; white; crawdad for jig trailers and skirts; watermelon red depending on water clarity; green pumpkin and bream colors for crank baits.