Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – September 2019

Current fishing on Okeechobee has been good catching both quantity and quality size bass. The month of September usually marks the timeframe in which I start fishing open-water areas for crappie. This will help determine as to where will be the areas the first-wave of crappie will be moving as they get ready for the spawn.

The morning bite and late afternoon/ early eve bite has been the best for bass fishing. There have been some days that the bite has been best in the middle part of the day and at its hottest temperature, if you can stand the heat. A multitude of lures have been ranging from slow hard top-water lures such as a devils horse or Rapala pop-r to the flipping/pitching bite with creature-style lures such as the Gene Larew hoo-daddy in June bug or a tube. I have had much success with senkos rigged w/a small bullet weight, texas rigged, slip sinker and the Gene Larew 13” El Salto grande worm in colors June bug; medioche and red shad also texas rigged w/ a 3/16 oz bullet weight to help give the tail of the bigger worm more action as it falls. In hotter water-temperature, I have better success working the worm very slow. Other lures that have been working are shallow running crank bait in colors bluegill and shad. Some bass are biting spinner baits and have had much success using the single Colorado blade in the dull copper color and will throw some swim jigs in/around the grass edges and pockets. Other lures that work are rattle traps especially for schooling activity; finesse-worms on jig heads; frogs and swim baits. The water level is still low and just note that parts of the shoal area is very shallow! Capt. Angie’s sponsors: Mercury, Gene Larew, Navionics, Lews, G-Loomis, Maui Jim, Gill, Bullet weights, Mega Strike, Real Magic, Woo tungsten, Power-Pole, Mid-South, True-Turn and Rapala. To book your next fun-filled and productive day fishing Lake Okeechobee and Lake Seminole, Ga contact me at 863-228-7263 or www.southfloridabassfishing.com