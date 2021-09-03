Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – September 2021

Lake Okeechobee water level has been around the 13–14 foot mark due to summertime rain showers, natural evaporation and tropical weather systems. The bass fishing has been best at the crack of daylight until about 11:00 am then again late afternoon until about dark. Fishing out on the lake and deeper water areas such as the Kissimmee River and Canals have been producing some great quality bass. Lures: hard top water Devil Horses and Spooks in colors white, bream and shad work very well along edges of the grass line, edges of the River and Canals. I always keep a worm or senko tied on for the slower more methodical bite especially when the sun gets higher, and temps start to warm up. Worm colors to try are junebug, pumpkin seed, watermelon/red, red shad, and black/blue.

Summertime is a great time to keep your deep cranking skills fine-tuned around River ledges/ drop-offs/turns/deep hole areas. I actually keep a shallow crank bait handy that dives to about 4 ft and a deeper crankbait that runs around 12ft. My color choice is a bream pattern, shad and crawdad pattern tipped on 12lb. mono line – yep, old school mono line has never let me down. A good choice that is reasonably priced is Trilene big game, color green and most Walmart’s carry it in the fishing department.

Once you find an area that the bass are eating well and are cooperative it provides a lot of fun for my customers to enjoy their time fishing on the big O. As a Professional fishing guide, not only catching fish is important but also my customers learn newer techniques, tips and pointers, history of the lake and some other pertinent information about the big O, not to mention all the beautiful wildlife. If you would like information on how to book your next fun-filled day fishing Okeechobee check out my website: www.southfloridabassfishing.com or 863-228-7263.