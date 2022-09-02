Lake Okeechobee Fishing Forecast – September 2022

The water conditions for Lake Okeechobee have been good. I’m seeing quite a few areas that have eel grass, hydrilla and am hopeful that the shrimp grass comes back which is much needed to help keep the bottom from coming apart creating mucky looking water when storms hit.

If you’re fishing the lake for bass, the Tin House area and Whidden’s Pass to Brice Fine on the shoal has been the hotter areas to fish lately. I keep a worm/ senko rod handy along with a swim bait/swim jig and top water rods on the deck and a rattle trap/ spinner bait rod rigged for windier mornings and possible schooling activity. About 3-4 rods on the deck pretty much covers it and by keeping it simple and fishing slow can make the difference between a good day/morning and a great day/morning of fishing the big O. Keep your eyes and ears alert for schooling up in the shallows around the bream beds. The Tin House area has been good for the bream bite as well as 20 yards in from the outside grass edges. I prefer using live crickets vs. small red worms only because I don’t want Mayan cichlids or catfish. Areas to try for bass and bream are Buckhead Ridge pole; 1st-3rd point in scattered but grouped up areas; Tin House; around Indian Prairie canal and some scattered areas towards Horse Island.

