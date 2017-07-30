by Paul Tyre

Water temperature: 86 degrees, lake level: full pool, clarity: clear/stained.

The temperatures are heating up and so is the bass fishing on Lake Seminole! The bass have been hitting topwater lures with a vengeance as they feed up for the summer. There are three topwater lures that are a must-have to bring to Lake Seminole this time of year. Those three are a buzzbait, a walking bait and a hollow-body frog.

My go-to buzzbait is a Strike King Swinging Sugar buzzbait in 3/8 ounce in chartreuse and white fished along the grass lines on the main lake. I really like this new bait because the free-swinging hook design makes it harder for the bass to throw the hook. It also gives additional action to the trailer. For a walking bait, I prefer the Strike King KVD Sexy Dog in bone color fished along the grass lines of the Spring Creek arm of the lake. The lily pad fields on the Flint and Chattahoochee Arms of Lake Seminole have been very productive with hollow body frogs. I prefer a Strike King KVD Sexy Frog in leopard. To get the big bass out of the pads will require the use of a heavy action rod like a 7′ to 7’7″ medium heavy to heavy rod with at least 50-pound braided line.

The stripers and hybrids have been plentiful on the lake and have been schooling regularly on shad. A local family recently went out for the day and caught some huge fish on umbrella rigs. It was a great day of fun!

Bream and shellcrackers are still bedding in the lake and are being seen coming across the docks at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge by the coolers-full. They are being caught on crickets and worms.