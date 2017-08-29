by Paul Tyre



Water temperature: 86 degrees, water level: full pool, clarity: clear/stain.

As we enter into the Dog Days of Summer, the bass fishing on Lake Seminole has been good. Bass have been being taken on topwater lures like buzzbaits and walking baits. Due to the abundance of grass in the lake, the Flint River arm and the Spring Creek arm have had more hydrilla in those sections of the lake than I have seen in years, which has helped keep these areas of the lake stay clearer.

A topwater bait that I have been getting some explosive strikes on is a Strike King Sexy Dog in blue gizzard shad color. I like throwing this bait on a 7’3″ medium heavy rod with 50-pound braided line so I can get the big bass out of the grass.

Another technique has been flipping a creature bait in the thick grass. I like to use a Strike King Rodent in black and blue flake with a 1 ½ ounce tungsten weight with at least 50-pound braided line fished through the same areas where you got the topwater bites. I rigged this on a 4-0 straight shank flipping hook.

The stripers have been schooling on the main lake and have been caught on crankbaits and Alabama Rigs. We’ve seen some pictures of some huge stripers being caught on the lake. They are a lot of fun when you can catch one right after another.

Bream and catfish have been coming across the docks at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge by the coolers-full, and folks seem to be having a good time catching them. Ms. Jane says she’s been selling lots of crickets and wigglers to the kids as they have been doing some last minute fishing before going back to school.

Fall is a great time to go fishing on Lake Seminole. If you are interested in learning the lake and its patterns, give me a call at (850) 264-7534.