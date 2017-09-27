by Paul Tyre

Water temperature: 87 degrees, lake level: down 1/2 foot, clarity: clear.

As the weather cools off in the coming weeks, the bass will gather together in groups. The best way to find them is to get on the grass lines and cover water. The buzzbait is a good lure to cover water efficiently. I prefer a Strike King Pro Model buzzbait in chartreuse and white.

The bream bite has been pretty good on worms and crickets. We’ve been seeing some nice coolers full of them coming across the docks. As the weather cools off, the crappie should start bunching up. They’ll be caught on jigs and minnows.

Gator season is in on Lake Seminole and Jay Gung’s group from Iowa brought in a nice 11 footer to Wingate’s Lodge.

This crazy weather has livened things up around here. People running from the hurricanes are coming to Wingate’s to stay. The cabins and motel rooms are pet-friendly and so are the staff!