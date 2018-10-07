by Ken Sturdivant

Lake Sinclair is down 1.76 feet with the water stained and the temperature in the 80’s.

Bass fishing is fair. The shallow bite is the dominant pattern right now. The fish are really scattered as this water temperature is cooler than normal for this time of year. Fish in the backs of creeks and pockets, all the way out to the main river sea walls and points. Covering a lot of water is the best way to get numbers of bites from these scattered fish.

Topwater baits are still producing early and late in the day. Try the Excalibur Zell Pop back in the pockets where the bream are present. Fish these baits aggressively to get a reaction strike. A small Lucky Craft Sammy in a shad color has been working best across the points and shallow flats near the mouths of creeks.

The mid-day bite has been best with shaky heads and jigs. A Buckeye Spot Remover with a green pumpkin Zoom trick worm has been hard to beat in shallow brush piles around docks. The spot remover will get numbers of bites in the middle of the day and has also been catching a few quality fish. A Buckeye Mop Jig in green pumpkin color will get fewer bites during the day, but the bites you get will be quality. Fish this jig around blow downs and docks near the main river for best results. The Oconee River arm seems to be best right now for consistency.