Lanark – December Fishing Report

A December Lanark fishing report could just be a repeat of November. I could keep it simple and write, “see November report”. I will try to dig a little deeper, but read last months report, too.

As the water cools on the Lanark flats, down size your baits in search of reds and trout. Both reds and trout will hold tight to the shoreline. The best bite is on the warm incoming afternoon tide. The water will be super clear, and that is why you need to down size your baits. I prefer jerkbaits, but some good area fisherman like Mirrodines worked super slow. Also, remember to use a fluorocarbon leader. I prefer 20 lb. test. Going lighter might get more bites, but remember there are big fish in this neighborhood! Lanark in December is a great place to sightcast for big fish!

Offshore gag grouper closes this month. It is your last chance to ice some gags for a few months. As I am forecasting gags will be closed until April 2020. Try the almost lost art of trolling Stretch 30’s. They have been deadly for decades! All state waters north of the K tower hold fish. Also there is plenty of rock bottom and reefs south of Dog Island. Check your public reefs and find the hard bottom on your topo maps. Closer lines on the map usually means hard bottom. Go drag some big lipped lures!

Two great ways to spend the day fishing from Lanark! Stay warm and safe. Looking forward to new fishing adventures in 2020! Remember to send your fish photos to captmike@coastalanglermagazine.com.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS

Capt. Mike McNamara

Publisher of Big Bend Edition Coastal Angler Magazine