Lite n Tight

By Capt. Brian Boxx

Is it really the end of 2019? Our temperatures may be getting cooler, but the fishing is staying HOT! This is ultra-lite season for me. My favorite style of fishing. I love catching trophy-size fish just as much as the next guy, but there is something to be said about the feel and challenge of lite gear. Lite tackle fishing is all about finesse and technique. My setup consists of a 2000 size SharkyIII reel, spooled with 10 to 15lb Kast King Superpower braid and paired with a lite-fast action Resolute rod. When targeting an inshore slam, my go to is a ¼oz-½oz Deens Pompano Jig tipped with the 3in Gulp Swimming Mullet, or a strip of FishBites. Deen Ryan is a true master of his trade and ties extremely high-quality jigs using the best materials and stout hooks. These jigs take a lick’n and keep on tick’n. This has become my go-to jig for just about every species. I highly recommend you order some and see for yourself.

The small redfish have been extremely abundant this year with catch rates in the 30 fish per trip range. Pompano have been slamming baits on the inner bay flats. Looks like we’re having fish tacos for Christmas dinner! The massive shoals of glass minnows have triggered a feeding frenzy off the beaches. Countless Spanish mackerel, as far as the eye can see, boiling the water is a sight that never gets old. Targeting the mackerel is extremely easy and great entertainment for those looking for instant action. We have been catching most of our mackerel on the smaller pilchards and casting spoons. A fast, erratic retrieve is key. Bring a few home and make a smoked fish dip to put your holiday guests in a food coma.

The Stone Crab pots have been soaking and growing all kinds of gnarly growth, attracting one of our top winter-time pelagic species, the tripletail. Easiest setup for harvesting a tripletail is a live shrimp under a popping cork casted to the soaking crab pot buoy. Our waterways are extremely busy now that season has arrived. Please boat safely and sober. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Floribbean! Catch you in 2020!

Reel Salty Endeavours 904-866-5050