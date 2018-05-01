Make Mother’s Day Great Again

by Misty Wells

Every year we all struggle with showing our Moms how important they are and how much we love them, right? Let’s think outside the box this year and really hit a home run. To permanently secure your status as the favorite child, take mom to the Plantation on Crystal River for best Mother’s Day weekend to unwind. Travel back in time when family trips were fun, everyone was together, there was a lot to do and it really did not break the bank, that’s the Plantation on Crystal River. You can swim with manatees, take a river cruise, fish, spa, or golfing and when season opens go scalloping. If you can’t go right now, buy a gift certificate; just make sure she uses it.

If you are more inclined to stay in the area, go to Sanibel Island for the shopping, quiet beaches and great dining. My favorite place to stay is the historic beachfront resort Island Inn; it really is true Florida. They have great rooms, beach cottages, and no crowds on the beach. Sanibel Island is a bike friendly place, with great bike trails and paths that will take you right to the Ding Darling Nature Preserve. They have tennis, kayaks, shell cleaning station, library, lounge and BBQ’s so you can grill up a great sunset dinner.

Now if a trip is not in the budget, how about a Club? They have some super cool monthly clubs like Dessert of the Month, Coffee & Chocolate of the Month, Cheese Club, Cupcake Club, Breakfast Club and my personal favorite Knife of the Month Club. Just remember to visit Mom on the day that these treats arrive in the mail; however she may start to get suspicious.

There is one thing that I need to mention that you cannot buy, it goes by fast, it’s priceless and it is also free, Time. The thing all Moms want from their kids is their time, which is something that we tend to overlook in our busy lives. Spending precious time with our Moms and loved ones is something that cannot be replaced with a trip, gift or fancy brunch. I like to spend time with my kids in the outdoors because that is who we are. Think about who your Mom is and what she likes to do and do it. Make Mother’s Day Great Again…..