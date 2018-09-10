Man was it hot!

By Tim Stouder

As always our August event is one for relaxation and cooling off. We headed to Itchnatuckee State park to have a fun filled day of floating and comraderie. This is the only event of the year where we do not take out our kayaks. This day truly was a hot day as the rains had subsided and the area was dry for the past few days.

At every event all of our guests are provided safety equipment and instruction on how to operate the equipment provided. Well when you give our guest an inner-tube and say have fun, what more instruction is needed? We had over 20 guests learn really quick how to have fun.

We let everyone go out on the river at their leisure. Our only stipulation o the day was that lunch was going to be served at noon or there about. That’s right we did not kayak but we still provided lunch for everyone. On this day we served up a low country boil for everyone to munch on.

As we sat around the picnic tables we thought about the day and talked about all the fun we were having floating on the river. This enjoyment also brought on some questions about next month’s event. So some things (tournaments) have changed their locations and dates which is forcing us to move our September event date. Stay tuned as we will have more info on our Facebook site really soon.

I cannot complete this article without mentioning a huge Thank to Tim Johnson and David Mueller who stayed behind and cooked our lunch while the rest of us went floating. I would also like to thank the Florida State Parks for donating our entry fees, pavilion and floats.

As always, Tight Lines and Semper Fi

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on The Water is a non-profit organization that helps injured service members with their physical and mental recovery using the therapeutic qualities of fishing from kayaks. Every HOW event across the country brings together wounded military personnel for guided kayak fishing excursions. Founded in 2007, HOW has served more than 35,000 Veterans. The service is provided to the Veterans for free. HOW is a non-profit organization under IRS Code Chapter 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Visit www.HeroesOnTheWater.org

The next Heroes on the Water outing is scheduled for September @Mill Cove. If you are a Veteran, know of one that would like to participate, or if you are interested in volunteering or any other questions please contact Coordinator Tim Stouder at [email protected]

If you would like to follow us on Facebook or make a donation to Heroes on the Water, you can do so at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesOnTheWaterNortheastFloridaChapter.