March 2019 Lake Wylie

By Jerry Neeley

We’ve waited all winter for this month to arrive and now its here.Warmer days have moved the fish into the creeks and finally into the big coves. now, if I can only figure out the pattern these fish want, I will have a good day. Some days they will chase everything and some days they hardly will bite at all. What do you look for when you get on the water? First check the water condition. Clear, stained or muddy? Next check the wind direction, water temperature and finally check your diary. After a quick review, you see that the water temperature is 55 degrees and the water is very stained to say the least and the wind is coming out of the South. In my journal entry I see that I caught a few bass on a spinnerbait down sunny banks in the creeks. They were holding on wood only. That’s a starting point for the day. No guess work. Now you can get after them with some confidence. This is just an example of how to get you started bass fishing for the day. They may be other patterns, but you know this pattern has worked in the past years. So, you get after them! Spring has its moments, when you bass fish, crappie fish or catfish. They all bite sooner or later.

We have already caught a lot of crappie in February. They were deep for the most part in 30-40 feet of water. We tight lined using a single hook and minnow. Customers were very happy. Now that March has arrived I long line out the back of the boat using 10 rods. You can still tight line. Long line fishing just covers more water when trying to find fish. My Helix 10 SI usually finds them pretty quick. I like to use a 1/16 ounce jig head with a skirt of my favorite colors, tipped with a minnow when trolling. Speeds vary depending on where the fish are located in the water column.

The bass will be in the creeks. The females will be along secondary points with cover or in the back of coves roaming up and down banks. Small crankbaits such as Rapalas will catch you a ton of bass. KVD crankbaits that run less than 10 feet are good. My favorite way to catch bass in March…. floating worm. Plastics and jigs work well when the bits is slow.

Catfishing is excellent. Just troll with cutbaits in the creeks. You will catch some big catfish in March. Don’t be suprised if you hookup with a catfish when you are bass fishing. It happens!!! Take a kid fishing! Be safe!~

Jerry Neeley – Writes the Wylie forecast

www.carolinasfishing.com ~ 704-678-1043 Jerry’s Fishing Guide Service is a service that has more than forty years of fishing experience. They guide on Wylie and Norman. If you are looking for Bass, Crappie or Catfishing they can provide this service at a reasonable price. Their goal is to make your outing fun and enjoyable. They make fishing fun!