March in the Everglades

By: Capt. Travis Freeman

Fishing in the Florida Everglades in the month of March and snook season is open again and as the water warms up in the spring, the big fish (snook) have been very active and the bite has been awesome! The water is starting to get muddy again and the water temperature is starting to climb back up into the 80’s and this also helps the fish to become more active and aggressive while feeding. Also heating up with the water temps, are the tarpon. We’ve been catching a lot of tarpon using top water plugs and live white bait caught by myself in a cast net. Redfish are still around and biting on live shrimp or buck tail jigs tipped with fresh shrimp. Never use the head always use a small piece of the tail as it is just for scent. Trout are still around and aggressive as ever! I like using the popping cork with a live shrimp or a paddle tail jerk bait on a 1/8oz jig head. Any color seems to work while fishing the grasses and flats along the near shores of the Gulf of Mexico. Another fish that has been around and never disappoints is the Goliath grouper. Always a super fun time for the kids or anyone that wants one heck of a fight from a grouper. I always use cut bait or a live white bait on a big number 8 circle hook tied to 80lb test with 60lb braided line. Drop the bait in the hole and hang on tight! We’ve been catching a lot of Goliath grouper between 10lbs to 60lbs and they always put up a battle, they are after all the largest grouper in the world growing upwards of 1,000lbs. Make sure you look us up at Steadyfishingcharters.com and give me a call so we can book your next fishing trip in the beautiful Florida Everglades. I like to refer to the Everglades and 10,000 islands as my perfect therapy. It always clears my mind while cruising through the islands and soaking up the wildlife along the way. I hope get you get out on the water for your bucket list fishing trip in the Everglades National Park.

Captain Travis Freeman

239-285-2971