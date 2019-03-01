March Madness

by Capt. Christina Kraus

Whew! If your February was anything like ours, it went too quickly. We spent most of our time working on the boat. Aaron and I got all the new wires and batteries in and worked on a top to bottom restore. Restoring the Scout has been a long-time goal of mine since we got it, and with a new I pilot on deck, our fishing capabilities have improved vastly. Let me just say restores are not for the faint of heart, we had a long list and one project at a time broke it down. After getting a few quotes for the wrap, I decided to hand paint it myself. The scout now has a pink design with purple fish scale (Tarpon) pattern and a slot snook I painted on, from my photo collection of catches. When we took the original wrap off, I was able to see the original logos and get those painted on as well. Paired with the paint job, I added a sparkly metallic top coat. I have been doing art for years and figured it was going to be a good challenge. A few local companies also sent in some decals and product to get us started, a special thanks to ChumDawg Fishing Company and Saltwater Syndicate, Fish It, Spear It, Ride It, Live It your gear will help teach many new fishing fanatics. We also wanted to say thank you to Gulf Shores Marina in Naples, as they have been amazing to us over the years and were a big help with this project.

March is a very busy month with some of the most beautiful weather around, so get out on the water and be sure to drop a line. This year we look forward to helping as many new fishermen and women as possible and getting people on the water. We will also be participating in a few local fishing tournaments and will be donating charters.

If you see us out there be sure to say hi and check us out on Instagram @artisticanglernaples. Book your backwater charter with us by calling 239-601-3799. Website coming soon!

Captain Christina Kraus

Artistic Angler Charters