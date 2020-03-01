by Capt. Brian Boxx

March in Southwest Florida is typically a transitional month, shifting from our Winter patterns to our Spring patterns, mother nature’s mood swings keep us on edge. Every time I check the weather forecast I hold my breath praying not to see an encroaching blue line pushing our way. A week or two of 80°+ highs and light tropical breezes thwarted by a wicked cold front causes the fish to tuck tail and bolt for safe harbor.

Snook are starting to work their way out of their winter stomping grounds, slowly pushing out to the creek mouths and inner bays. The go to artificial has been WyzeGuyz Tackle’s Great Bambino. Skipping the bait deep into the over hanging mangroves and working it with a steady retrieve has produced explosive results. KastKings new Speed Demon Elite baitcaster releases this month and will pair nicely with this bait. Its blistering 10.5:1 gear ratio will enable you to pick up line fast and bring that fish out of heavy cover quickly.

March madness to me is all about his majesty, the Silver King. The tarpon is the hardest fighting inshore game fish bar-none. He will push any angler to the breaking point, then circle back around to collect his salty tears as homage. As our inshore water temps rise, our resident tarpon will slip out of their winter haunts and dormant state and emerge into feeding mode in our inner bays. Look for tarpon laid up on the surface, sunning for exciting sight fishing opportunities. Now for the main event, the tarpon migration. Every spring a biological need to reproduce triggers these fish to school up in pods and move to their spawning grounds. The migration route runs right through SW Florida, making our near-shore waters a tarpon super highway. This migration brings the best opportunity for an angler to land that “fish of a lifetime”. The timing of this migration is a closely guarded secret to many guides and each has his own superstitions. One tip I’ll share with you is too keep an eye out for the white butterflies and an ear to the sea. Best advice I can give you. Hire a local pro, these fish are no joke; they are strong and unpredictable and if handled improperly can cause serious injuries to themselves and/or the angler. They are a protected, delicate sport fish that require proper gear and technique to control. Don’t miss your chance to make a memory that will last for ever. Till next month -STAY SALTY MY FRIENDS.