Marlin Fever…Cabo, Mexico

by Capt. Tom Bailas

September is the month of our annual trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Cabo has some of the best fishing opportunities for inshore and offshore species as well.

We like to target marlin. It is surprisingly reasonably, affordable to book lodging, fishing, and airfare to go there and experience a different fishing adventure. We always book resorts near the marina in Cabo as everything is in walking distance. There are plenty of restaurants, shopping, and of course charter boats. We are lucky in enough to have a good friend in Cabo that runs a beautiful sportfish vessel called Protocol. Captain Alex will put you on the fish and also show you a great time. Every trip to Cabo for us has been very exciting and successful. The striped Marlin and blue marlin are the most common species caught out of there, but there is always a chance for a black marlin to be caught there too. As with any type of fishing, some seasons produce different opportunities. The tuna, wahoo and dorado are there as well.

One of my favorite things about fishing in Cabo is the fact that the fish are sometimes within a mile from the land. I have seen water depths drop to over the 1000ft-2000ft range fishing, while looking at our resort beachside where we were staying. Cabo has so much to offer when you are not fishing, as well. There is fine dining, four wheeling, horseback riding, zip lining, snorkeling and amazing sightseeing. Don’t forget to say hi to Poncho, too. He is the world known friendly seal that visits your bait tank, on your way in for his afternoon snack. If you visit Cabo, give our friend Alex Rogers a call at 661-978-2125 or at FB at Protocol Sport Fishing.

Remember to always follow state and federal regulations. Be courteous of other boaters and keep only what you can eat.

Happy Fishing!! Captain Tom

Charter fishing from Venice, FL is home to some of the best fishing anywhere! You can reach Capt. Tom at 941-587-2028 or at www.tntfishingchartersvenice.com

