May HOW Report

Tight Schedule

BY Tim Stouder

As I sit and write this article we are right in the middle of a two week swing. What this means is that our April event is on the 22nd and two weeks later we have our overnight camping trip. Oh and did I mention that one of our leadership team members, Matt and his lovely bride to be Jennifer are getting married the week between these events. April’s event will be recapped along with mays overnight in next month’s article.

As with every event we are looking to reach more veterans and first responders as well as the volunteer community. I know all of our time is valuable and we have busy schedules but if you feel inclined to donate some of that precious time look us up on Facebook as Heroes on the Water Northeast Florida Chapter and we will get you on your way.

Many people are unaware that our events are not Veterans and first responder only. We want the military person and first responder to bring their support staff. Our events are open to all veterans, retired, active duty and first responders with guests. Bring the wife, girlfriend, mother & father, or whomever you wish. For those individuals who are not as comfortable on the water we always offer shore based fishing at our events. Every event comes with a free lunch at the end of the day. If by any chance you or your company would like to sponsor one of these lunches please reach out to me directly, Tim Stouder 9049935366, and I would be happy to discuss options.

Our volunteers are the life blood of our organization. Without them we could not function or hold events. I think some people shy away from our events as they don’t have kayaks and they believe that all we need are people with kayaks. This statement is the farthest thing from the truth. We need almost as many ground crews as we do kayak guides. When the kayak guides go out with our guests we need volunteers to help setup the tables, chair, and tents, as well as help cook and serve food.

As I said earlier stay tuned next month for stories from the April 22nd event and our overnight camping trip. We thank each and every one of you that have supported us over the years and we can’t wait until the next time our paths cross.

Semper Fi

About Heroes on the Water

Heroes on The Water is a non-profit organization that helps injured service members with their physical and mental recovery using the therapeutic qualities of fishing from kayaks. Every HOW event across the country brings together wounded military personnel for guided kayak fishing excursions. Founded in 2007, HOW has served more than 38,000 wounded Veterans. The service is provided to the Veterans and first responders for free. HOW is a non-profit organization under IRS Code Chapter 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Visit www.HeroesOnTheWater.org

The next Heroes on the Water outing is scheduled for Cedar Point Aprill 22nd and Sebastian Inlet State Park may 4-6th. If you are a Veteran or first responder, or know of one that would like to participate, or if you are interested in volunteering or any other questions please contact Chapter Coordinator Tim Stouder at northeastflroida@HeroesOnTheWater.org .

If you would like to follow us on Facebook or make a donation to Heroes on the Water, you can do so at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesOnTheWaterNortheastFloridaChapter.