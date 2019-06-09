Mayport – June Fishing Report

Summer is upon us and I look forward to calm seas and the right amount of ocean swell.

The month of May started out with a bang with a few crazy weather fronts. A cool frontal boundary in Early May with some crazy winds kept the sheepshead biting. I believe that our normal Bermuda High weather patterns will begin to dominate our weather soon. Look for copious amounts of bait to push into the beach and bring bull reds, sharks, tarpon, kings ,bonita, sailfish, cuda’s, and cobia. Catch a live well full of these and pitch back into the pods. I try to find big swirling black or dark bait pods that have not had a net tossed on them. Big fish can be easily spooked and stealth will pay big dividends. Just toss a med heavy spinner like a Penn Spinfisher 6500 and a med heavy rod like a Battallion rod rigged with a 2-3oz egg sinker and a 2 ft length of 60-80 shock leader with a 5/0 live bait hook back into the foray and hang on. If there is any fish in the pod they should whack it!

Look for the striking fish to hit these live baits trolled over the regular haunts both on the beach and the local party ground hot spots. I caught kings in late April and think it’s only going to get better. Kings, cudas, sharks, bonita, sails, and cobia will lurk around the hot spots and should readily take these frisky baits.When pogies can’t be found you better have some Sabiki rigs. A good trolling rod like a Squall 30 with 20-30lb line works best and a short piece of wire for slow trolling rigs can be easily made or stop by Strike Zone or B&M and the boys will sell you premade rigs or show you how to make ‘em.The bottom fishing can be good this month for seabass, grouper, beeliners, triggers, and snapper. Check the regs for what you can and cannot keep as they vary.

The big rocks will hold redfish and trout with a small amount of action for Spanish on the higher tides. A Clark spoon or Seahawk work well with a small length of wire attached. As the heat builds these fish seek cooler water so try to keep that in mind when you check the rocks.

The rip outside of the rocks will hold kings, cudas, sharks, cobia, and an occasional sailfish. Slow troll this area on the bottom of the outgoing tide for best results.

The inshore Mayport basin both north and south from the little jetties will hold trout, reds, some drum, sheepshead, and flounder along with lots of jacks and ladyfish. The falling outgoing tide produces the best result. Try topwater plugs early like a Bomber-Long A or a white gulp swimming minnow for positive results.Remember as it gets hot these fish feed early and late in the back country. I also go to my old standby of mud minnows or shrimp on a 1/4oz jig to catch a few fish for the cooler.

