Mayport Report September 2015

The good fishing should continue this month. Bait has been plentiful in much of August on the beach and I don’t foresee that changing. Fish the beach for a variety of species like sharks, kings, jacks, and tunny just to name a few. A quick net full of pogies can produce good quality action. Pop offshore to the party grounds and you can bottom fish for grouper, snapper, trigger fish, and sharks. The striking fish will still be around so drag the same baits behind the boat for kings, cobia, aj’s, cudas, bonita, and sharks. Inshore around the inlet look for tarpon and bull red fishing to heat up and move into high gear. Cut mullet, live pogies or cut pogies are effective fished on the bottom. Use a stout rod to catch these guys. I like a Penn 6500 Spinfisher V spooled with 65lb Ultra Cast braid on a med heavy 7 ft rod like one of the Ugly Stix Tiger Rods. The big rocks will also hold good numbers of slot reds and flounder this month. A light tackle rod with a 1/4oz jig fished with live shrimp, small pogies, or small mullet are effective. Try the high outgoing clear tides for good results. Inshore the bull reds will be moving into the river in big numbers. Cut crab, pogies, mullet, and cut bait are effective fished on the deep drops in the river on the bottom. Use a stout rod to catch these breeders and remember to use a venting tool to release them. Remember you can’t catch them from the couch! Get out and fish.

Capt. Kirk Waltz can be reached at 904.241.7560 or 904.626.1128 for info on charters from 2 to 50 ppl. Listen every Saturday Morning on 1010am or 92.5 fm for The Outdoors Show from 7am to 10am for fishing reports, conditions, and weather. Go to www.Enterprisefishingcharters.com