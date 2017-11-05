Mayport Report November 2017

The last months report was not included with any hurricane predictions and was not something that we expected. Hurricane Irma hit us with a decent lick and affected the fishery somewhat for a couple of weeks. The water is still pretty dirty but, we are starting to see it clear up slowly. The bull reds are still chewing really well and until the water temps really start to drop I don’t see that changing. They can be found from West of the Dames Point Bridge to the mouth of the St. John’s River. Try soaking fresh blue crab halves or quarters, cut or whole mullet, or any type of cut bait on the edges of deep water around the channel drops. Heavy tackle is preferred with these fish to avoid stressing them out and it’s pertinent to vent these beautiful breeders for survival. A failure to properly vent a bull red can on many occasions kill them. Good numbers of yellow-mouthed trout and croakers have begun to follow the large number of shrimp and small mullet migrating out with the huge tides we have had from the effects of Hurricane Irma. I look for this to continue thru the month. Hop around the river and the feeds into the ICW both north and south for decent numbers of these great fighters and good eating fish. I like a 1/4oz jig tipped with shrimp or even a light egg sinker rig with a small piece of shrimp attached. The high outgoing tides are preferred but, on occasion they can be caught on incoming high water. The speckled trout bite continues to get better as the water slightly cools and clears up. Decent numbers have been found from Blount Island to the big rocks at Mayport. I really prefer a float rig with live shrimp on a high outgoing tide but topwater plugs and soft plastic twitch baits can result in some decent catches. I like a Mirrorlure 52M and a gulp 3in swimming mullet in white or Dark with a green tail on a 1/4oz jig. Work around the areas docks, pilings, rocks, and oyster bars for best results. The big rocks at Mayport should start to give up good numbers of reds, trout, ringtails, sheepshead, and drum this month. Try fishing the high outgoing tides when you can with shrimp, fiddlers, cut crab, and mullet for good results. Float rigs, jigs, and Carolina rigs can be great ways to target these fish but be aware you will lose some tackle.

The offshore scene at the end of October was not too good as the results of all the rain and wind we had associated with Hurricane Irma. I do believe however that it will improve with some stable normal weather and provide us with some stellar action. Look for seabass, snapper, ringtails, and trigger fish to be around on the wrecks, reefs, and hard bottom spots. Fish fresh Boston mackerel, cigars, cuttlefish, and any live bait you can get on the bottom.

