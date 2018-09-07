Meet Don Walters

By Michelle Armstrong

When Don Walters fished his first tournament on Lake Norman with Operation North State, he was almost completely confined to a wheelchair. Accompanied by his wife and full time caregiver Dawnette, he made his way in his chair down the boat ramp towards the awaiting bass boat. Don loves to fish and he was not about to let his situation keep him from doing just that. In order to get in the “low to the water” Bass boat, he literally slid out of his wheelchair and pulled himself onto the boat.

Dawnette, Don, and their host boater (me) set out for the day. Though it was early spring, a cold front had moved in bringing frigid temperatures and cold rain. None of the three were properly dressed for the weather but the desire to fish prevailed. His wife was a serious good sport and endured the conditions so Don could participate. Many fish were caught that day and Don was able to weigh in his limit of 5 Large Mouth Bass. He was not among the winners in the normal sense but he was a true winner at heart. The obstacles he overcame to fish that day were something to be proud of.

In October of 2000, Don made a commitment to Dawnette and they were married. Until then he had been a single dad with a daughter whom suffered from a genetic disorder. He wanted to create a better life for them all, so in January 2001, at the age of 28, Don W

alters made a commitment to his country and joined the United States Army.

During his time in the army Don was trained in a mechanized infantry unit. That basically means they are infantry equipped with armored personnel carriers or infantry fighting vehicles for transport and combat.

Don was deployed two times during his career. Both times he was with the 4th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade, ⅛ Infantry Battalion. Upon his first deployment, his was the third unit to invade Iraq.

His second deployment led him to Samarra Iraq.

During both of his deployments, Don saw battles up close and personal. He and his men were exposed to many explosions in the areas they were patrolling. He later became a Squad leader and a commander of a Bradley fighting vehicle. While on patrol in Balad, Iraq his platoon came upon many Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Don sustained many injuries including a traumatic brain injury.

Don left the Army in 2007 with a long road ahead. He struggled with his injuries and starting experiencing signs of PTSD. Later, he developed MS as a result of chemical exposure during his time Iraq. He would become confined mostly to a wheelchair and needed 24 hour medical care.

His wife Dawnette was employed full time as a logistics manager. When she wasn’t working or helping Don, she was scouring the internet searching for resources to help her husband. In 2013 she stumbled across a comprehensive caregiver program on the VA

website. After jumping through a lot of hoops, she was the first person in the Cleveland, Ohio VA to receive approval for this program. As a result, she was able to leave her employment and give Don the care he so desperately needed.

Although Dawnette could provide care, their home was not conducive to Don’s needs. He could not easily maneuver around his own home due to his wheelchair and physical limitations. In 2016 they applied for an “adaptive” house through Homesforourtroops.org. They now reside in a home that Don can call his own and maneuver independently.

Since his first tournament on Lake Norman, Don has made tremendous progress. He received stem cell treatments and has physical therapy 3 times per week. The doctors have noticed his cells have repaired trifold. He has regained strength in his arms and legs. His brain damage has minimized and there are no new lesions.

Don is able to get back to the outdoors that he has never stopped having a passion for. He is able to hunt some and of course, fish.

At this year’s Operation North State tournament, on Lake Norman, he was walking with the aid of crutches unaccompanied by Dawnette.

Operation North State, may have not been a “game changer” for Don, but it sure has brought him some fond memories. He has fished all of the tournaments he can get to on his own. Twice he has won the trophy for the biggest crappie. These tournaments have allowed him, like others, the sense of camaraderie while participating in some serious, or not so serious competition.

Thank you Don Walters for your sacrifice and service.

Operation North State tournaments are free to all wounded/dvets and their caregivers. For more information visit www.OperationNorthState.com