Meet Doug Jackson

By Michelle Armstrong

Doug Jackson entered the military three days after his 18th birthday. He did his basic training in San Diego Builder A School at Port Hueneme. He was trained as a SeaBee.

Shortly after boot camp, he left for Danang Vietnam. The SeaBees were tasked with many jobs including building roads, gun bases, towers, and trenches just to name a few. During his tour he obtained the rank of Petty Officer 3rd class, BO3. He saw, heard, and experienced situations that he won’t forget. As a result, today Doug suffers from PTSD and hearing loss.

Like many of us, Doug experienced his first Operation Top Shelf fishing tournament four years ago on beautiful Lake Norman. He became privy to the tournaments from his pal and fellow Vietnam veteran “Gunny”. While attending their monthly meeting at The Chris Ebert Marine Corps League #1221 (Forest City Detachment) Gunny presented a flier he had picked up from a tackle store. The flier, put out by Operation North State, Top Shelf Fishing, encouraged disabled and wounded veterans to come and experience a real tournament scenario free of charge. There were several upcoming tournament option, with the next being Lake Norman. So how could Doug, Gunny, and others resist the invitation? They made plans and took a road trip not knowing what was in store.

Doug is a true man’s man. He has been a “builder” his entire life. He started in his youth building houses. Building things always came natural to Doug. For thirty years, he made a career for himself building and maintaining Cato stores all over the country. Doug also preferred working alone so all of the heavy lifting was left to him. While working at a Cato in Michigan, an 11′ piece of particle board decided to give Doug a bit of trouble which resulted in a shoulder injury.

Within a few weeks after his shoulder surgery, where they had to take off part of his collarbone, Doug and his friends set of for their adventure. Though his arm was in a sling, he was determined to go fishing. Upon arrival, Doug was a little surprised at how big and well organized the whole set up was. He recalled the great number of volunteers that were there and how genuinely nice and helpful they were. He was paired with a host boater who was 75 years old and a seasoned angler. Arm still in a sling, they ventured out for the tournament. The day started off with mild temperatures that quickly turned bitter with an added bonus of constant drizzle. His host boater though obviously cold was determined to keep Doug out fishing as long as he wanted. By noon, his shoulder was “killing” him, so through chattering teeth Doug asked the host boater to call it a day.

Even through the adverse situation, Doug has great memories of the camaraderie and fun he had at this event. He continues to fish all of the Operation North State events that he can claiming that sometimes just the road trips with his friends are worth it all. Doug loves to fish but his favorite part of the tournaments is the banquets directly after. Sometimes they are held in local churches, firehouses, and twice now they have been hosted at Richard Petty’s home. This is where the real “experience” starts for Doug. Though he loves the camaraderie with fellow military men, he is truly touched by the people behind the scenes. From the cooks, the ladies of the community at hand that prepare food for them, the host boaters, the folks that put together the “giveaway” bags, etc. He is in awe by the sheer volume of people that are involved for no other reason than to provide a good day for the veterans.

During the banquets, Doug is able to do what he does best, talk. He loves talking to people and sharing his poems. Yes you heard me, this man’s man that I described earlier writes poetry. Some are about the military while others are about life. Doug explains that these poems “just come” to him. Usually while sleeping and he will awake and write down what he can remember. Later he’ll go back and “tweak” them out. Once Doug met an old school preacher at a church in Charlesdale, Mississippi who explained to him that these poems came to him as a gift and he should use them as just that.

Years later at a Cato store in East Texas a female store employee met him early to open the door for him before the store opened. Since the store didn’t open for a few hours she stayed close by and chatted while he worked. She mentioned nothing about her personal life but Doug felt compelled to give her a poem he had recently written. He asked if he could read it to her and she agreed. The title of the poem was “Prayer for my Son”. After reading, he folded the poem and handed it to the sobbing lady. She then explained that she “needed to hear those words” as both of her sons were troubled souls and imprisoned at that very moment.

Doug has made a booklet of sort of poems and gives them out as he feels the need.

When asked about his time in the military, Doug simply says, “that’s best left where it was”. His mantra in life is that there are “too many things to look forward to than to look back at the unpleasant”. This is advice all of us can live by.

Thank you Doug Jackson, you sir are a true hero.

Poem by Doug Jackson

The Brotherhood

Where do I start it’s real hard to say.

The I would start at the beginning but its so far away.

Some say let it be, its to long ago.

Others say please tell our story so everyone will know.

Just kids we were really when we were sent off to fight.

Old men we are now living with our own demons at night.

A country in turmoil calling us all sorts of vile names.

But patriots we all are although without any fame.

Returning from the darkness we were ridiculed and scorned.

It was to be 40 plus years later before we were reborn.

The pain and the anger is still with us today.

You ask us to forgive and forget but we tell you no way.

All of us who served there were damaged and scarred.

And our lives ever since have been lonely and hard.

Our love for this country is engraved deep in our soul,

but the way we were treated was ugly and cold.

Forced to grow up in a hurry we became set in our ways,

And the love we share for each other will last all of our days.

We have our own greeting, when one sees another.

A simple handshake and hug and a welcome home brother.

The fact it’s a brotherhood, on that you can bet.

One forged in fire, for we are Vietnam Vets.

