Meet Frank Parsons . . .

By Michelle Armstrong

Frank Parsons is a man who has always looked out for others. In his college days he was an altruistic young man studying psychology. In 1969 he was called to serve his country by the United States Army. He spent boot camp at Fort Jackson, SC. From there, he trained at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, then went on to Two Rock Ranch in California.

Eventually, Frank found himself in Nha Trang, Vietnam. He served with the 313 Radio Research Battalion, as an Army Security Agent. They were a specialized unit that listened to Morse code from the enemy and warned the guys in the field of any impending dangers. The patches that only this unit wore donned an eagle claw grasping a lightning bolt.

The units commander sent word that if anyone could type 25 words per minute, they needed a volunteer to be the clerk for the Colonel. No one raised their hand, so Frank, though he wasn’t sure if he could type that fast, volunteered. As it was, Frank was not a fast typer so he was released from the Colonel’s office to the Security Office. He served as a clerk, was a security officer and solved cryptographic messages. He was in charge of all top secret clearance, and processed article 15’s (men trouble, AWOL, etc).

Frank left the Army in 1973. During his time in Nha Trang, Frank was exposed to many chemicals including Agent Orange. He, like many others, now lives with the effects of Agent Orange exposure and PTSD. When I asked him for any service photos to go along with this story, he responded that he did not have any. “Those images and events are best left over there”.

Once back in the United States, Frank took up where he left off at school and earned his degree in Psychology with an impressive 4.0 GPA. He quickly landed a job at The Rutherford House in Louisiana. This was a facility for incorrigible girls between the ages of 13-17.

Frank went on to become a special ed high school teacher. After he met his wife, Doris, in 1977 they started a day care center together. Eventually, Frank left his “altruistic” lifestyle, and went in to real estate and along with Doris managed a marina and tackle store.

In 1985, he and Doris decided to open their own tackle shop at Toledo Bend in Louisiana. They thrived for several years. As a result of bigger stores moving in the area, the economy tanked and they were faced with some big decisions. They were going to have to close and relocate.

Frank researched the economy in different states. He called different Chambers of Commerce, checked tax statistics and pulled together as many facts as possible. They narrowed their choices down to Florida and NC. Due to the higher crime statistics in Florida, NC won. More specifically, Belmont NC. In 1988, Frank and Doris opened the original Tackle Town. Eventually Tackle Town moved to Denver, NC to be closer to Lake Norman. Frank and Doris have made quite a name for themselves in these parts. This has been how they have earned their living to date. Tackle Town has since moved to their own property located at 4705 Cousin Ln, Maiden, NC.

Boots Beasley, a regular Tackle Town customer, and fellow veteran invited Frank to to fish a tournament with Operation NorthState. Operation NorthState (ONS), is an organization that offers wounded and disabled veterans a chance to compete in fishing tournaments free of charge. ONS provide everything one would need. Host boaters from all over volunteer their time and knowledge to take these men and women fishing. But it so much more than that.

Frank decided to fish the Lake Norman event in 2016. Since he and Doris are in the fishing industry, tournaments were not new to Frank. He wasn’t sure what to expect from Operation NorthState. However, he was very surprised. “It’s truly an authentic tournament” He was really excited about the camaraderie with fellow veterans. “It’s a time when you can truly relax, and laugh, and share the brotherhood” At the end of each tournament, the host boaters and Veterans reconvene at a local church for a wonderful meal. Trophies are handed out to the top fisherman. Frank was “blown away” with all of the food that was provided for them as well that every veteran received a goody bag of prizes. “There were over 60 veterans attending and they ALL got a bag of prizes!”

Frank took advantage of the Lake Norman tournament again the next year. His host boater turned out to be a regular customer, Anthony Lutz. They managed a very good showing that day!

Operation NorthState also incorporates Saltwater fishing into the tournaments they offer. They plan at least one event per year at the coast. They have had as many as 150 veterans show up for these events. Last year, Doris and Frank planned to go to the Oak Island, NC tournament but the hurricane had other plans for the and the tournament was postponed. Frank and Doris had already made arrangements for the store to be closed that week so they headed on down anyway. They had a blast catching sea trout and flounder. Though they were disappointed that ONS needed to postpone, had it not been for the plan to go with ONS they would have never taken this trip. Frank looks forward to fishing more with Operation NorthState in the future. Frank is so grateful to all of the volunteers and host boaters that help make these tournaments available to veterans like himself. He tries to get the word out by placing fliers at Tackle Town and telling customers about ONS. He hopes word will travel so other veterans can share the experience.

For more information about these tournaments go to www.operationnorthstate.com