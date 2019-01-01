Meet Tom Thompson

By Michelle Armstrong

For his generation, Tom Thompson was a rarity. He was one of very few teenage boys from that time to have never received a draft card. Specifically because he decided on his own to join the military. In February, 1970, Tom, at the age if 17, quit school, and joined the United States Navy.

While at sea during training, Tom was able to finish high school and obtain his diploma. He was stationed on The USS Plymouth Rock, LSD (landing ship dock). He was trained in communications and was a radioman. Amid his duties, he was in charge of monitoring all messages and coordinated talk between ships. As a young seaman, he was also in charge of and trusted with relating the Captain s orders to different parts of the ship. His ship transported the boats that carried Marine brothers to and from their training facilities. They dubbed themselves the Marine Taxis.s Navy career came to an abrupt halt. At only 19 years old he was disability retired.

Over the next 45 years, Tom spent his time as an optician. He did everything from lab work to eventually being a Chairman for the NC State Opticians Board. He is currently serving his fourth year on the Board of Commissions for the Blind.

Tom can’t recall how he heard about Operation North State, but he is certainly glad he did. Tom grew up fishing ponds with corks and bobbers but had never experienced fishing at this level. He had never been on a boat, and had never caught a Bass. At his first event on the Neuse River, with host boater Greg Lemly, he remedied several of those “nevers”.

He has since fished about 16 of the Operation North State events amassing two Big Fish trophies. Once in 2017 at Badin Lake with host boater Dale Borget and then again in 2018 at Lake Norman with host boater Angela Mayo.

Tom has been so amazed with Operation North State. He has witnessed first hand what the organization does for Veterans.

All of the host boater s are so gracious and accommodating. No matter what they are faced with, with our (veterans) disabilities, they find a way to make sure we get to fish Everyone is so positive and extremely nice. The mental changes I have seen in my brothers that get to participate is incredible.

Tom likes to spread the word and get others involved. His wife Janice, of 35 years, has gotten involved behind the scenes. Even with juggling between them, a son, a daughter, 3 grandchildren, and 2 (one on the way) great grandchildren, she now volunteers and handles some of the administrative duties for Operation North State.

Tom and about 85 of his closest friends, meet every Tuesday in Salisbury, at Thelma s, a local restaurant, for coffee. Thelma, an Army Veteran herself, encourages camaraderie and opens her restaurant to all veterans.

Through this, a fund raiser was formed with proceeds going toward Operation North State. After hearing about Operation North State from Tom, a local AMVET post used a portion of their proceeds from bingo night to contribute to the organization.

Tom Thompson is one of those people that is a silent hero. He can t see it, but others can. Since he retired so early, he never felt like he made a difference, but I am certain he did. The fact can t change that he was willing to serve his country, and he did. Since becoming a part of Operation North State, he has contributed so much that could easily go unseen. He has a story like so many others. He did not see the war as close as others, but he was there. His disability may not be as bad as another, but it is still a disability. His contribution may not be as big as another, but it s still a contribution. I implore those that have a similar story to Tom to understand and hear me.

You ARE a hero. You re PART matters. To me. And so many others. Tom Thompson, THANK YOU SIR, for your time and for your PART.