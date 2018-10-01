Miami Freshwater Fishing – Oct. 2018

Hey guys I’d like to talk to you about fishing and conditioning. If you fish throughout the year, you’re going to be dealing with all kinds of conditions; rough water, storms, hot temperatures, cold fronts, lack of moving air, etc. The conditions we face here in South Florida aren’t just about bringing in big bags but who can withstand the elements and at the same time bring their “A” game to keep casting throughout the day. I’d like to share what I think is an important tip – conditioning. Training and conditioning is something you need to add to your arsenal. Whether it’s simply just doing some push ups, sit ups or jumping jacks or lightweight arm and back training, I think it’s important, especially if you are looking become a top angler. It will make your trips much easier in the long run with better results on and off the water. I’ve seen very good anglers off their games because of their lack of conditioning. Hydrating 2 days before you go fishing is also very important. So take on some type of regimen to keep you going. I strongly suggest it to improve your angling game and skills. If fishing is truly something you enjoy and would like to continue for many, many years, take care of yourself! Remember this game is about preparation putting in your time on and off the water.

If you’ve been lucky enough to get out and fish over the last month between the storms, you may notice the bite’s been a little tough. Not only is the bite tough, but the heat and humidity have been brutal. Finding areas where the bite is consistent has been hard. The daily storms and winds constantly move the bait and fish around. When you find them in areas, stay on them! On to the hot spots.

#1 – Lake Okeechobee: The cool thing now on the lake is how do you wanna catch them. For those of you who like to catch them deep, there’s a really good bite offshore. Use rattletraps, spinnerbaits and swimbaits that run deep. Then you have the typical patterns in the grass. Swim jigs, swimbaits and giant sinkos worked and dragged through the grass will get you hooked up.

#2 – Mile marker 35: The fish are up shallow on the top of the ledges under the pads. Snake 16 to 18 inch worms through the pads. Swimbaits, swim jigs, chatterbaits and flukes will get it done. There is also a good ledge bite. I like to Texas rig or Carolina rig a big worm and drag them off or up the ledges. I like just enough weight to get to worm down and feel the bottom. You can also swim them.

#3 – Holey Land: There are good numbers of fish here and there’s always the potential of catching a giant. For numbers I like throwing flukes, sinkos and jerkbaits. For the giants I like to work a jig on the bottom or worming like mentioned above.

#4 – Holiday Park: Fishing in the park can be really good. Stay out of the heavy moving water and look for the little eddies. They’re all holding big fish. Swim jigs have been my best bait to consistently catch big ones.

#5 – Sawgrass: The park is also producing fish in good numbers. All techniques mentioned above will produce.

The peacock bass fishery in South Florida has reached a whole other dimension. People are coming from all over the United States to South Florida just to target the peacock bass. Why fly to South America when you can book a trip with a top local guide and go home with sore arms and thumbs.

The top bait for peacocks are live shiners. I like the fish mine on light fluorocarbon with small hooks. For artificials, nothing beats a jerkbait. I also like small spinnerbaits, rattletraps, topwater bladed baits and some home made specials.

As always, I like to wish you some great fishing. I hope this helped you out. If you’d ever like to reach out to me for additional info please feel free to do so. I love to talk fishing.

Till next time tight lines and bent rods,

Capt. Neal Stark

Fishing with America’s Finest, Inc.

“Changing Lives One Cast at a Time.”

American Everglades Guide, Inc.

