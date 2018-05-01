Miami Kayak Fishing Forecast – May 2018

May is one of the best months in South Florida for offshore fishing and jigging. The best part of May is the schools of jumbo blackfin tuna that migrate through our waters just offshore.

To target blackfin tuna on your kayak, make your way to the deep wrecks from 200-280 feet of water. Try using pink colored jigs and jig around those deep wrecks. Also, blind jigging from 200-300 feet has worked well for me, landing a jumbo or two in the past. Sometimes the blackfin are so thick in May that on certain days I will not even bring live bait with me and will still load the kayak with tuna. If you’re planning on using live bait, try using 30 lb mono with a short piece of wire at the end connected to a 3/0 J-hook and a small stinger. Make sure when you hook the stinger to your goggle eye that there is plenty of slack so the fish can swim naturally. Tuna have very big eyes and you will not get many bites if your baits are not presented correctly.

Even though I will be targeting blackfin tuna in the month of May, I will always catch some monster kings while fishing for them. You can catch some solid 20-30 lb kings in 80-180 feet of water and even jig up a slob 40 pounder off the deep wrecks. When using live bait, I use the same rig as stated above.

I have caught my personal best mahi mahi in late May. The fish weighed over 30 lbs and was caught in only 200 feet of water. This time of year, there will be some small schools of 20+ pounders cruising around in 300-350 feet. Make sure you have a pitch rod ready to throw a bait at them.

Jigging the deep wrecks in May produces so many different species of awesome fish in our area this time of year. Try getting to the deep wrecks in 200+ feet for the amberjack bite. If you’re the first one to the wreck, you are sure to get nailed on the first drop with your jig. For me, the best jigs for catching monster amberjacks are the orange tiger striped and the glow in the dark jig. You can also get lucky around the moons and jig up a solid a 40-50 lb wahoo off the same wrecks.

For anglers that want to stay in close, the spanish mackerel bite just off the beach by the piers has been on fire. I’ve caught all my mackerel on live pilchards and light tackle. Make sure to use a small stinger just in case.

For anglers that want to stay in close, the spanish mackerel bite just off the beach by the piers has been on fire. I've caught all my mackerel on live pilchards and light tackle. Make sure to use a small stinger just in case.

