Miami Kayak Fishing Forecast – Nov. 2018

Fall is in full swing and with the weather starting to turn, kayak anglers will need to pick and choose their days to get offshore.

The mahi mahi bite in November is very solid for kayak anglers given that November brings a lot of east winds that blow these fish in shallower waters from 150 to 300 feet. Many 10 to 15 pounders have been caught in the 200 to 250 foot range. Make sure to always carry an extra spinning rod to pitch a bait at the fish when a school goes by. My simple setup is 50 pound mono leader to a 3/0 circle hook. Also look for weeds and color changes.

There has been a solid kingfish bite from 80 to 120 feet. If you can weed through the rat kings, you might pick up a decent 20 to 25 pounder. Try slow trolling a live goggleye over the third reef for some killer results. For my setup I will have one rod on the top and one at mid depth with a small egg sinker. My rods will be 40 pound fluorocarbon to a 9 inch length of wire with a 3/0 J hook and a stinger rig.

You will still have a shot at some Wahoo around the new and full moons and in front of the inlets on an outgoing tide. Try using the same set up as I use for kingfish and slow troll around the deeper wrecks from 180 to 200 feet. You might get lucky with the jig and snag a nice Wahoo jigging off the deeper wrecks as well.

Fishing over the third reef has also fetched me lots of sailfish in November, especially on a nice windy day with some chop. If you are targeting sailfish, try fishing from 80 to 150 feet. Look for current swings and free jumpers. My simple set up is 40 pound mono leader tied to a 3/0 circle hook.

You can still pick up some nice amberjacks off the deep wrecks with the jigs. Try using the glow in the dark jigs with multiple hooks.

