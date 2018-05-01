From The Publisher – May 2018

After a nearly three year hiatus, we are excited to be back on the water with a 2001 twenty foot center console. She’s small and needs a little cosmetic work along with some upgrades, but will give us the ability to spend more time fishing which will result in more editorial opportunities, including a series of boat improvement articles. We plan to work with some of our local and regional advertising partners to turn this little gal into a fishing machine while providing exposure for their businesses and quality content for our readers. We will be replacing hatches and latches, reinforcing and powder coating the t-top and leaning post, installing outriggers and adding some rod holders. Also on the list is a new steering wheel, set of trim tabs, new stereo system and combination electronics unit. In addition, we will be doing some minor fiberglass repair and replacing worn out cushions. Each article about our little project boat will include before and after photos and discuss the hows and whys every step of the way.

May is one of my favorite times of the year to fish in South Florida. Not only should there be plenty of dolphin and blackfin tuna cruising around offshore, but grouper season opens on May 1st. Action for grouper should be red hot this month as they have not been targeted over the last four months. To get hooked up, drop a live bait or large chunk of bonito to the bottom on one of the many artificial wrecks and reefs that line our coast. May the fish be with you!

Keep reelin,

GENE DYER

Editor & Publisher

Coastal Angler Miami

miami@coastalanglermagazine.com

(954) 680-3900