From The Publisher – Oct. 2018

October has arrived and that means we can look forward to some cooler temperatures and some of the best fishing of the year. With the annual mullet run in full swing, snook and tarpon will be thick on the beaches, around the inlets and in Biscayne Bay. If you are fishing with live mullet, clip off a piece of the tail so they swim differently than the rest of the school to improve your chances of getting hooked up.

The offshore bite should improve significantly as water temperatures begin to cool off. Packs of sailfish will be cruising the edge, looking for an easy meal. Look for the color change and fish on the bluewater side for the best shot at hooking up with one of the most majestic fish in the ocean. Be sure to keep a pitch bait ready just in case a curious cobia swims right up to you boat.

The dolphin action should pick up too and you won’t have to run way offshore to find them. This time of year, the west wall of the Gulf Stream tends to move a little closer to shore. Before heading offshore, check the NOAA Marine Forecast to find out where the west wall is and plan to start fishing at that point. Of course, don’t hesitate to put out your spread before then if you find some birds working a weedline or a magical piece of floating debris. Make sure to have some pre cut chunks of squid and ballyhoo ready to keep the school interested when you find them.

Keep reelin,

GENE DYER

Editor & Publisher

Coastal Angler Miami

[email protected]

(954) 680-3900