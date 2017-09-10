Mickey’s Oneida Lake Report

Most of us are familiar with the expression “There’s more than one way to skin a cat”. This years Oneida Lake walleye season will go down embracing that notion.

Did you ever hear of a walleye taken on top water baits in 25 feet of water? Heddon’s Zara Spook, a traditional bass lure, with the rear treble replaced with a feathered treble is putting walleye in the boat for some anglers.

If this cool weather keeps up with higher water level, we are in for an early walleye night bite. By the time this goes to print it wouldn’t be surprising to hear of anglers having success casting stick baits at night from their favorite perch.

Speaking of perch, all indications are that this fall could end up being a great time to target the striped critters. They usually begin to school up around now. We certainly didn’t get them last ice season!

Hopefully by now the algae bloom Oneida Lake has been experiencing throughout the month of August is over. Septembers cooler temps usually mean that largemouth bass begin their annual migration into Oneida’s bays, it’s time to put on the feed bag. All in all, this time of year is great for fisherman, especially for the shore angler. Everything from crappie, bass, perch to walleye can be had in shallow water. A favorite tactic is to fish a small 1/32-1/16 oz jig under a weighted bobber. Line should be no more than 6 lb test. Jigs should resemble forage for this time of year, emerald shiners or shad.

Here’s something that deserves repeating, the Oneida Lake Association has been working diligently since 1945. It’s mission, to preserve the integrity of Oneida Lake and it’s environs. Please consider joining today. Dues are only $5.00 per year. Go to www.oneidalakeassociation.org.