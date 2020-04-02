Migrations

Captain Terry Fisher

The month of April is the beginning of the tarpon migration to SWFL and the ‘setting of the stage’ for one of the most spectacular, natural displays of God’s gift to anglers, ‘The World’s Biggest Tarpon Migration’, in all of its splendor. For only a couple of months, especially during the month of May, Boca Grande Pass (‘Pass’) becomes the central focal point for the best tarpon fishing in the world. Whether a fisherman or not, this natural display of wild life beauty is worth a boat ride to the ‘Pass’, if only to see. Each spring, thousands of these prehistoric fish make their appearance in the ‘Pass’ to mate and do whatever they do to replenish, grow and survive their species. The April Tarpon Migration becomes the ‘Promised Land’ for big game hunters looking for their fish of a lifetime—–A BIG TARPON!

April Tarpon will be found cruising the beaches. Live/dead ‘baits of choice’ include ‘dollar size’ blue crabs, mullet, pinfish, threadfins, mackerel and catfish fillets. These baits may be fished stationery on the bottom of the seabed or under corks/floats. Use gear strong enough to handle anything from a 60 to 150lb fish. Spinning reels in the 6000-8000 series loaded with 30-40lb. rated rods with 65lb. test line and 80lb. leader should do the job. Use 6/0 to 8/0 circle hooks. Sharks will likely pick up any slack, as they are following the tarpon.

INSHORE: Expect to catch seatrout, Spanish mackerel, pompano and ladyfish on the grass flats in and around 5’ of water. Snook should be plentiful in the passes, just off the beaches and around mangrove islands as water levels begin to rise. Fish for Spanish mackerel concentrations in the bay and passes using pilchards or silver spoons for best action. Redfish should be easy to locate on high tides in the shallows. A few sheepshead will remain in deeper water and under docks while many will revert offshore to deeper/cooler water locations. Black drum will be caught in areas one expects to find sheepshead. All inshore species (expect maybe sheepshead and black drum) may be caught using artificial presentations, however live shrimps will produce many more bites and hookups.

OFFSHORE: will offer anglers more success on the reefs within state waters (9 miles) as permit, cobia, blackfin, kingfish and other migratory species begin to move through. Decent size mangrove snapper and sheepshead will be caught on shallower reefs around 35’ of water. Larger groupers and other reef species will be caught around the deeper reefs of 80’ or more. To catch these fish, one needs to have a boat or a friend with a boat, with a gas range to go out there and back safely. Otherwise, hire a ‘long-range’ charter captain with a Federal License. Wind will be the only caveat to when one may go.

My charters produced lots of fish during March and I expect April to be better. Some of our catches are featured regularly on FB and Instagram of Fish Face Charters, as well as in my bi-monthly fishing reports at www.goboatingflorida.com in the fishing section. Big seatrouts, Spanish mackerels, sheepshead, redfish, snook, black drum, groupers, shark are all part of the portfolio. My clients all seem to enjoy the time spent on the water and the challenges and successes of finding and catching lots of fish. I invite you to do the same with me. I am also available as ‘Captain for Hire’ on your vessel (by the hour) for safety, navigation, fishing techniques and locations to insure your every adventure is a success.