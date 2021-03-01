Miss March

By: Capt. Matt Fueyo

Who will be the Queen this year? Last March, we had some monster female snook come aboard our boats, but it’s a new season and a few changes have occurred since the last migration. During the cold months, snook move from the warmer back water, out to the shallow water reefs and ledges. These “big girls” can be found in the passes too. Last year, we were successful using hand sized pin fish on 4/0-5/0 Mustad circle hooks. An occasional big threadfin herring or large green back would also do the trick. These larger baits are what the big girls are looking for. Some of the changes I mentioned earlier are in regards to dredging that was done in the passes by the army corps of engineers for the re-nourishment of Lido beach. When changes like this are made, it also changes the natural ebb and flow of a pass or channel. Mother Nature will generally fight back and claim what was naturally hers, and the pass will close in a few major storms. I expect fish to use this channel as a way to travel offshore, but natural instincts will still have them moving through their traditional routes. Keep your distance from these big bruisers because they are very smart and have amazing senses. Our captains might try anchoring the boat and allowing guests to jump in the water and quietly wade into casting distance. The goal is to throw your bait past the snook (so you don’t spook them) and then leave your bait in the zone. Making the proper adjustments according to the tidal flow and wind direction are very important. This is not easy with a big bait, but can be done with practice. Once you’ve hooked into a big female snook, be ready for a fun fight! These big girls will make long runs in search of structure in an attempt to break your line off. Bumping up your leader size is helpful, but in crystal clear water this may make your line visible to a big fish. Remember, these fish have big eyes and keen eyesight and will notice any leader line flaws. Make sure there are no chafe marks in your line, and also make sure your hook size isn’t too big. The best part about catching these big female breeder snook is watching them swim away. They might have a sore lip after a good fight, but the memories created for the angler will last a lifetime. The baby snook that she will produce will keep generations of anglers smiling. At RTFC, we are advocates of catch and release fishing. We hope that with continued conservation efforts made by the FWC and other agencies will ensure that that snook, redfish, and trout will be remained closed in our sector of SW Florida. As always, be safe out there, and be courteous of other boaters and fisherman!