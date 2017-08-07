Mosquito Lagoon Fishing Forecast – August

This is the hottest weather month but it can also mean some hot fishing for a variety of species in and around Mosquito Lagoon. The redfish, seatrout, and black drum are our year round staples and they will certainly be here. This is an excellent month to find full size redfish tailing or finning in shallow water. These fish can be challenging to catch on fly and artificial lures during the winter but can be enticed to take both during the summer. I like to watch them chase down and smash a shallow running DOA Baitbuster lure on the surface. I use a retrieve just fast enough to keep the lure on top. It does a great job of staying out of the floating grass and the single hook makes releasing these trophy fish easier.

Tarpon can show up any day and almost anywhere this month. Big fish over 75 pounds will even get so shallow their backs stick out of the water. The 5-20 pound fish are more reliable and can be caught on redfish tackle with a beefed up leader of 30-40lbs. Slow rolling fish, especially if there are more than one, are the most willing to bite. Quick accurate casts in front of rolling fish with a DOA shrimp is a tried and true tactic. Allow the lure to sink in front of the fish and do not be surprised if the bite is very subtle.

Jack crevalle, ladyfish, and snook are bonus species you can catch this month. They are often caught while casting lures for trout around dropoffs and spoil islands. In the northern section of the Lagoon, dock light fishing at night can bring double digit catches of a wide variety of fish. Look for low hanging lights with fish busting shrimp and minnows under them. Use a lure similar in size to the bait and you can get a bite nearly every cast.