Mosquito Lagoon Fishing Forecast – July

So far this year, we have been experiencing water clarity we have not seen for the past several summers. Clear water means anglers can actually see the redfish, drum, and big trout even if they are not tailing. The challenge is the fish can also see the anglers and once they do, they do not stick around long. A stealthy approach combined with quick accurate casts is the keys to sight fishing on calm summer days. Don’t be surprised if you make a perfect cast and the fish do not bite. Not every great presentation is going to result in a hookup.

A good summer plan is to work the inside and outside edges of sandbars or around spoil islands with a topwater lure while keeping an eye out for tailing redfish. The abundance of floating grass can make using treble hook plugs difficult. I like to use the new DOA PT-7 lure which is a weedless floating soft plastic that casts a mile and has great walk-the-dog action. Redfish, trout, and the occasional snook like it as well. As the sun gets higher; transition to a 3 inch shad tail on a jig head or a weedless jerkbait. On clear days, you can spot the fish and cast to them. If the shallow flats are not producing, move out to the drop offs and work 2-4 feet of water with the same jig head for steady action on trout and ladyfish. With the high water temperatures, the dissolved oxygen content is low so be sure to fight the fish quickly and release them as soon as you can.

For lots of action, try the far northern end of Mosquito Lagoon where there is tidal influence. Small shrimp with a split shot can often produce a fish every cast. Look for 3-6ft channels with good current flow and allow the bait to get to the bottom. It is not uncommon to catch a wide variety of species all in the same spot.