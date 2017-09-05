Mosquito Lagoon Fishing Forecast – September

September is probably one of my favorite fishing months of the year. It will be the last month of calm stable weather and it offers some great variety that will not be available once the cold fronts start coming through. This is an excellent month to target snook and tarpon. The northern Mosquito Lagoon offers chances at both of these fish, especially at night. From Oak Hill to New Smyrna Beach there are hundreds of docks to choose from which will hold snook, tarpon, trout, redfish, and a plethora of other species. Night fishing around the dock lights is the easiest way to find and catch these fish. You can see them chasing baitfish and shrimp under the lights and know which docks are active. A shorter and heavier rod than the typical flats setup will help to make casting under the lights and docks easier and give you the extra power to pull bigger fish away from the pilings. The ¼ oz. DOA Shrimp is my favorite dock fishing lure. Cast it up current and allow it to drift naturally with the tide.

Out on the flats in the central and southern Lagoon, big redfish will still be finning and tailing. The fish become more aggressive as the mullet run begins and they will chase down surface lures. The DOA shallow running Baitbuster reeled across the surface will get the redfish to bring their entire head out of the water to smash it. This lure also does a good job of staying out the floating grass which can be a problem this time of year. Don’t be surprised to find tarpon in this part of the Lagoon as well. Tarpon can also be encountered prowling the same flats as redfish.

The Clinker Islands between Haulover Canal and Oak Hill can offer a chance at redfish, trout, and snook in the same spot. All three will take surface lures or soft plastic jigs worked around the bait schools and dropoffs. Watch for schools of glass minnows for the most likely snook spots.