Moving Beyond Concealed Carry

By: Karen Fisher, Carolina Self Protection

www.carolinaselfprotection.com – 704-237-4487

I’ve been teaching NC Concealed Carry Handgun courses for quite some time and I’ve always enjoyed teaching this class. I especially like the dialogue I have with my students. So many people are concerned about their safety and that of their families. They want to feel as though they are protected. They are looking to arm themselves not only with a firearm, but also with knowledge.

One thing I mention before I close each class is this: you are not ready. I get a lot of confused stares when I say this. Sitting in a class all day listening to a person talk about safety and law does not prepare you for the realities of the world we live in. Shooting 30 rounds into an immobile target does not make you ready to react to a deadly threat. It takes more training. Much more training.

I’m thankful that the state of NC requires education. I don’t know a single person who has been hurt by education. Requiring its citizens to become trained is something I will always stand behind. I just wish there were a requirement for additional training. It’s my opinion that everyone who wants to carry a concealed handgun should seek out advanced training. Training that will put you in real-world situations. Help you develop decision-making skills in the blink of an eye. Help you be more proactive rather than reactive to certain situations. In other words, recognizing the possibility of danger or violence before it happens so you can get safe. And if you can’t get safe, reacting from a trained mindset.

Heading to the range is always a fun time. But if you are going to an indoor range that employs shooting “lanes”, there is little chance for you to engage in more realistic training. Consider seeking out a facility that will give you a little more freedom in your training practices. Find an instructor who holds an impeccable reputation. Firearms instructors are becoming a dime a dozen. Be sure to read reviews before scheduling a class or training session. Invest in a good holster and a good belt. The last thing you want is a struggle to retrieve or draw your firearm. Develop good fundamentals within your training practices. And continue to train. No one has ever had enough training. No one.

Lastly, with the onset of more active shootings in our communities, I would like to offer a few tips:

○ Head on a swivel.

○ Put the phone away.

○ See something, say something.

○ Trust your gut.

○ Develop and practice a safety plan.

○ Be prepared.

○ Lock and load.