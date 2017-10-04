Moving On



By Tim Stouder

Everyone has made it through Hurricane Irma and is looking forward our event at Guana. Unfortunately due to high winds we had to cancel our September event. No worries as we know everybody was looking forward to fishing Guana. Our plans are to replace our October event by going to Guana.

October is always an extremely busy time for the chapter leadership team as we finalize the plans for our big Veterans Day event. This month we will make a big push to gather final donations for our event. As in the past we will be providing a captain’s bag to all veterans in attendance. If you have any items that you would like to donate please reach me at the email below.

November brings us to our largest event of the year, Veterans Day. Over the past couple years we have had over 200 people at each of these events. This year is no exception and we expect to even grow larger than last year. NE FL HOW chapter takes Veterans Day to the next level and we gather support from the community (you the readers) with volunteers, raffle donations, and food. Everything everyone donates does matter and shows on the smiles of Veterans and guests at this event.

I titled this article ‘Moving On’ and the reason is that we are in the home stretch of our season with the final two events being special to Veterans. With so many events in the books I would like to say thank you to the community that has stepped up when we needed help. This year we saw more businesses and individuals step up to make donations and volunteer. Two organizations come to mind right away; Browns Creek Fish Camp and Palm Valley Outdoors. (All leadership Team members are volunteers and no one is paid). So to Mike & Toni and Rachel I would like to personally say thank you for supporting us. And to everyone else that has helped us out this year, thank you.

So stay tuned for next couple articles as I will have the full write up on these special events. If any of the readers are veterans or know veterans and would like to participate in one of our events. Please email me at northeastflorida@heroesonthewater.org . Also if you would like to volunteer I can be reached at the email above.

Heroes on The Water is a non-profit organization that helps injured service members with their physical and mental recovery using the therapeutic qualities of fishing from kayaks. Every HOW event across the country brings together wounded military personnel for guided kayak fishing excursions. Founded in 2007. The service is provided to the Veterans for free. HOW is a non-profit organization under IRS Code Chapter 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Visit www.HeroesOnTheWater.org

The next Heroes on the Water outing is scheduled for October 22nd @ Guana. If you are a Veteran, active duty, or retired military person or know of one that would like to participate, or if you are interested in volunteering or any other questions please contact Chapter Coordinator Tim Stouder northeastflroida@heroesonthewater.org .

If you would like to follow us on Facebook or make a donation to Heroes on the Water, you can do so at https://www.facebook.com/HeroesOnTheWaterNortheastFloridaChapter.