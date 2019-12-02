By Capt. Christina Kraus

November was a great month, multiple trips with double-ups of tarpon and snook. We have also seen redfish making an amazing comeback in Naples. Fishing is on fire and we are finally getting some cooler weather. Naples has been the focus of some of the fishing industry restocking programs, such as the CCA Redtide Recovery Program and I honestly contribute the amount of redfish around lately to this and also to the regulations put in place by FWC. It’s important that we leave our fisheries better than we found them. Understandably when you take a charter you want to keep fish to eat, but we always encourage catch and release especially when the fish population is bouncing back. We wanted to thank Coastal Angler Magazine and their sponsors including Realtree Fishing, for the great fishing gear. We are so grateful to be part of an amazing team of writers all here for one reason! We LOVE fishing! Hope everyone has an amazing Christmas! Book a charter for a unique and memorable gift!!

Captain Christina 239-601-3799