Mussels with White Wine

5 pounds mussels, cleaned

4 shallots, minced

6 sprigs Italian parsley, chopped

½ cup butter, cubed

1 cup white wine

1 sprig fresh thyme

salt and pepper to taste

2 cups favorite hollandaise recipe

1 ½ pounds favorite French fries

In a heavy skillet melt the butter and cook the shallots until wilted. Add wine and thyme and simmer for 5 minutes. Now add mussels, cover and cook over high heat, shaking the pan often so that all the mussels open at about the same time. When the mussels have all opened, add the parsley and season with the salt and pepper. Divide into 4 bowls and serve with the hollandaise and French fries.

Nutritional Information:

(excluding unknown items) – 1072 Calories: 94g Fat (90% calories from fat); 12g Protein; 12g Carbohydrate; trace Dietary Fiber; 271mg Cholesterol; 1182mg Sodium. Exchanges: 0 Grain (starch); 1 ½ Lean Meat; 1 ½ Vegetable; 18 ½ Fat.