Naples Backwater Beauty

Capt. Christina Kraus

October is here! Seriously my favorite month of the year! One of our recent charters was a long-time family friend. We wanted to make sure to show him what Naples fishing is all about. A lot of times you imagine an inshore charter to be similar to offshore. Our client George was surprised to only have a few minute ride to get to our spots, noting that a lot of offshore trips he had taken where you have a long travel time before you actually drop a line! Not with backwaters; we like to get you fishing as soon as possible! For our trip, after only a short ride, on the first cast, s snook! And the rest of the day didn’t disappoint! After catching probably 20 plus smaller snook, it was time to go after a better size, so we moved to the next spot and as we were getting in place, FISH ON! George had a nice snook on, of course she tried to take him under every obstacle she could. The big ones are great fighters and they know how to cut you off easily. She made run after run, one last jump and she couldn’t tangle the line anymore! A beautiful 32” slot snook! The excitement and experience is what it’s all about for us! We were so glad to get this girl in and show some off our beautiful Naples fishing. Once we checked off the snook, redfish were next on the list. Redfish are in abundance and “picking pumpkins” as they say is a favorite of ours! Redfish are just such a unique fish with always having different spots and some with a beautiful blue tail. While on our bait run we had noticed a spot that was holding redfish against the mangroves. We decided to drift along it and cast to a few spots. One after another more snook! We started seeing large redfish swimming along the surface which is amazing in itself to see, but disheartening when they aren’t biting. While casting to them every kind of bait we had, nothing seemed to impress them! So heading back towards the dock we threw a few more and there it was, a smaller redfish, but still a good fish! Goal accomplished!

It was perfect weather, when it's the heat of the summer you welcome those days where it stays overcast and saves the day from being extremely sunny and hot.

