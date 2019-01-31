Naples Bay Area

by Capt. Brian Boxx

As we watch the rest of the country participate in Winter, I’m reminded of how lucky we are to live in Paradise. My northern fishing friends are complaining about how long it’s been since they have wet a line without it icing or sitting in their boat house wishing for the ice to melt so they can splash their vessel. South Florida gives us the opportunity to fish year-round so don’t squander it. Get out there and enjoy it!

In the backwaters, huge Jack Crevalle are crushing baits. With its sickle tail and streamline body this fish is built for speed and maneuverability, earning it the nickname “Canal Tuna”. These bruisers will put any inshore setup to the test. Jacks are not very picky eaters and will crush just about anything you place in front of them. My personal favorite is top water using Storm lures “Chugg Bugg”. The hits are literally explosive, followed by the symphony of screaming drag with braided line peeling through the rod guides. This never ceases to bring me that thrill I crave as an angler.

The mangrove edges are alive with sheepshead, snapper, and black drum. Live shrimp fished on jigheads or a circle hook and bobber have been our top producers for these species. This is a great way to spend some quality family time as it’s full of action and excitement. If you’re fishing the right spots the bite should be almost instant. Look for a spot that has good water flow and gives the fish some form of cover.

Just off shore the Tripletail bite has been insane! These fish will hold tight to just about anything floating and will aggressively take a live shrimp. The many stone crab pots dotting our waters this time of year offer almost endless opportunities to hook into one. Just remember crabbers and their families depend on those traps. Treat them with respect and stay out of their way when they are hauling them in. Catch you next month. Stay salty my friends.

Capt. Brian Boxx is the owner/operator of Reel Salty Endeavours, a proud veteran owned and operated charter service. If you, your family, or guests are looking to get out on the water, contact him through his website, https://www.reelsaltyendeavours.com/contact-us/, Facebook at Reel Salty Endeavours, or call 904-866-5050.