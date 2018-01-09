Naples Boat Show Jan 18th-21st, 2018



The 51st Annual Naples Boat Show will be held January 18-21, 2018 at the Naples Municipal Airport.

The southwest Terminal Lawn will be overflowing with the newest boat lines and maritime products and services for all. A crowd favorite, we have an excellent line up of Seminars again this year! Fishing tips from Rick Murphy of Sportsman’s Adventures, Legendary Capt Roland Martin, Rob Modys of REEL Talk Radio, Captain Mike Avinon, Captain Chris Turner and many other great local guides. Also, back this year is the Miss Geico Powerboat. Get your hands on some nautical finds at the MIACC Foundation Market and Auction, and don’t miss the daily giveaways! “You’ll have a great time this year at the show, says Show Director, Tiffany Sawyer-Schank, it’s never a bad day when you’re dreaming of or buying your new boat!”

The event will host over 100 exhibitors from around the world with an exceptional assortment of boats of every type and style from flats boats, bay boats, center console, cabin cruisers and yachts. Plus a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. There’s something for everyone at the show. It promises to be a fun day for all.

The 51st Annual Naples Boat Show opens Thursday, January 18th through Sunday, January 21st from 10:00am-5:00pm daily. Online tickets are available at NaplesBoatShow.org. Tickets are $10 per adult, and kids 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. Free parking is available at the Naples Airport.

The Naples Boat Show is owned and managed by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County and is the largest premier recreational show in the Naples-Marco Island area.

Event Information:

Admission:

General 1-day admission $10, Kids FREE when accompanied by an adult

Buy Tickets Online at NaplesBoatShow.org

Parking: Free on-site parking

Activities:

Boating & Fishing Seminars

Thursday

12:00-12:30: Capt. Jim Kalvin “Legislative Boating Issues”, Standing Watch Phone: (239) 280-6054 Email: james.kalvin61@gmail.com

12:30-1:00- Capt. Ken Chambers “Fly Fishing in Saltwater: Tarpon Techniques”, Backcountry Guide Service Phone: (239) 289-0984 Email: Ken@backcountryguideservice.com

Friday

12:00-12:30: Capt. Jim Kalvin “Marine Construction & Irma Aftermath”, Kalvin & Calvin Marine Construction Phone: (239) 280-6054 Email: james.kalvin61@gmail.com

12:30-1:00: Chris Burkard “Brokerage Prep: How to Sell Your Boat”, Burkard Yacht Sales Phone: (239) 262-1030 Email: sales@burkardyachts.com

Saturday

11:30-12:00- John Campbell “Let the Ladies Drive”, Southwest Florida Marine Survey Phone: (239) 248-7460 Email: baitkiller2@gmail.com

12:00-12:30- Capt Rob Modys “Florida Winter Fishing in the Backcountry”, Host, REEL Talk Radio Email: captrobmodys@gmail.com

12:30-1:00- Capt Mike Avinon “Catching Red Snapper in the Gulf of Mexico”, Findictive Charters Phone: (239) 682-0559 Email: fibicator@hotmail.com

1:00-1:30- Capt. Roan ZumFelde “Fly Fishing for Bass in the Everglades and the Local Canals”, Rz’s Fishing Extremes Phone: (239) 269-4426 Email: roanz@comcast.net

1:30-2:00- Capt. Rick Murphy “Fishing and Casting Tips”, Host, Sportsman’s Adventures

Sunday

12:00-12:30- Bill D’Antuono “Diving and Spearfishing in Naples”, Offshore Naples Phone: (239) 269-5728 Email: Offshorenaplesllc@gmail.com

12:30-1:00- Capt. Roland Martin “Fishing Florida”, Legendary Angler, Roland Martin Email: marketing@fishingwithrolandmartin.com

1:00-1:30- Capt. Roan ZumFelde “Fly Fishing for Bass in the Everglades and the Local Canals”, Rz’s Fishing Extremes Phone: (239) 269-4426 Email: roanz@comcast.net

1:30-2:00- Capt. Chis Turner “Inshore Fishing Tactics”, Fishing with Captain Chris Turner Phone: (239) 253-1036 Email: ndr94@comcast.net

· MIACC Kids’ Club sponsored by Home Depot

· Miss Geico Power Boat

· Nautical Market and Auction to benefit the MIACC Foundation

Sponsors: Allstate East & Greenwell Insurance, Coastal Angler Magazine, Sea\\Tow Naples, TideSlide Mooring Systems, Creative Events and Rentals, Sawyer’s Marina, Texas Tony’s Rib House, and Naples Daily News.

For more information or to request vendor information, visit www.NaplesBoatShow.org or contact Show Director, Tiffany Sawyer-Schank at 239-682-0900, Email: director@miacc.org. Event updates will be posted as they’re available and communicated on the show’s Twitter and Facebook accounts: @NaplesBoatShow and Facebook.com/MIACCBoatShow.