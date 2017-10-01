Hurricane Aftermath

Wow – what a month. Deadline was extended for Coastal Angler due to Hurricane Irma and the aftermath of power outages, loss of internet, property damage and the related duties and workloads on all involved in the production of the magazine. Many thanks to the CAM crew for their diligence and dedication to the people of South Florida.

I’d like to use this platform to thank our First Responders. Watching them deal with intersections, baby-sit gas lines, manage our wounded population following the storm was amazing! From rescues, accidents, tending to lost pets and livestock, enforcing curfew to keep everyone safe, and being our eyes, ears and a soothing voice in the field-we are truly blessed that such men and women choose to serve us in the capacity that they do.

Secondly, thanks to all of the power professionals and line-men from FPL, TECO, LCEC and dozens of other companies from around the country. The effort to get us back on line has been phenomenal. With heat indices over 100° for most of that time, a 16-18 hour shift makes for a very long day.

Now, on to the Press. Specifically: the television folks. We’ve got a lot to work on. Really. As we were lucky to have generator power, we were able to tune into the news for relevant local information immediately after the storm passed. But what we got was a rolling reality TV docu-drama that gave a lot of “awfulized” imagery, a bunch of woe and despair, and very little information that storm victims could use. Next time, here are some things that could help everyone: We need to know about school schedules, aid locations, when mail is expected to be resuming-or where to go pick up mail if possible. About roads that may be closed, what roads are open, or if there is a number to call to have First Responders check on family members. Banking is a biggie-what could people do who need banking services for those without phones or internet? From our local news, we need timely, relevant, and very important local information.



Captain Jim Kalvin is a Florida Native, a 110 Ton USCG Licensed Master, a Marine Contractor, and a grass-roots Boating Advocate. He is available to speak to your group on number of boating and legislative issues. He can be reached at 239-280-6054, or at james.kalvin61@gmail.com.