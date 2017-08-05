Nassau Sound

Aug can be the hottest month of the year. To be most successful, very early, or evenings can be most productive. I try and go very early and do what’s best at that tide. If it’s low, I like looking for backers and tailors. Most mournings are windless and if you are patient and observant you can see pushes and from far and plan your presentation. Poling up to them is your best bet. However, if you use a trolling motor, be stealthy as possible, reds can be spooky and you are competing with a lot of natural bait. They won’t work for it. If big bull reds are your desire, the bite will get stronger. A fish finder rig and crab, lady fish, mullet, will do great. Soak your baits on the edges of the channel from the jetties, heading South in the river. These fish are big and powerful. Use tackle capable of catching them in a fair amount of time, to light of tackle can run the fish beyond recovery.

Trout bite is slower than years past, however, if you are targeting them, early early morning is a must. Float rigs, jig & shrimp combos, top waters and lipped divers are all a great pick. Choose the method that you are best at doing. Fish the cool incoming tide. Unless you are fishing dock lights, trout can be spotty and tuff to catch after the heat of the sun is up.

If you want to just bend a rod, you can target the lady fish and smaller jacks with lures or jig & bait combos. As I am running, I always look for birds and action. Then I stay as far away as you can and cast your presentation to where the birds are hitting the water. Usually fish on!

The beach fishing in the pogie pods and along near shore areas can produce an early mourning tarpon, shark, big jack, bull reds and kings. Casting a TBS Jig paired with a pogie rigged through the lower jaw coming up through the top of the mouth, around the edges of the pods can produce any of the species. I always use fluorocarbon tied to my jig and some type of loop knot so the bait can act freely. Until next month, tight lines.

Capt. Tony Bozzella

TBS JIGS

Pro Angler / Guide tonybozzella.com

904 651 0182