Nassau Sound

October, can be be great but with Hurricane Irma, it might take several days even weeks to settle down. With all the higher tides from the storm,, Tailers in the grass will be good.The Redfish get up and go well beyond their normal boundaries and forage on fiddlers, and other crustaceans. Often a savoy angler with a fly rod or spin cast with weedless baits can make an accurate cast and find themselves hooked up to a redfish anywhere between 22″- 34″. You do not normally catch very small redfish because they are so shallow, and osprey and eagles can target them as prey. This is the time and it is a true hunt.

If tailers are not your style, there will be plenty of bull redfish (oversized reds) along the St.John’s River channel. A soaked crab, mullet, ladyfish, and shrimp can be effective. It sometimes can be a waiting game. Depending on the exact spot, it is in water from 20ft – 45ft and the current can be challenging so be prepaired. The jetties are known for this and can be an exciting place to soak a bait.

Trout are still in the river and will be making there way out with any of the last of the mullet run. Lipped divers & topwaters, are always a good bet. The mangroves are as big as I have seen. Lady fish and jacks are still bending plenty of rods, with some of the ladies reaching weights of 5.5 lbs! I know these are a sport fish that usually gets frowned upon, however, a five and a half pound fish pulling drag, jumping and you can catch an abundance…………That doesn’t sound bad! The jacks have been between 5 and 10lbs and they are always fun!!This is also the official time of doormat flounder. A TBS jig and a finger mullet or mud Minnow can be a great choice. Fish know places like the ferry slip, Mayport docks and other area structures. Be patient and stay in touch with the bait. Very important!! Until next time …Get out and fish you can’t catch them from the couch!

Capt. Tony Bozzella

TBS JIGS

Pro Angler / Guide

tonybozzella.com

904 651 0182