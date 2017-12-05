Nassau Sound

Redfish, trout, blackdrum, sheephead, and bluefish is what we have for the remainder of the year. I will start out talking about the redfish since this is a great time of year for them. As the water clears up and cools down the micro organisms will die off, less boat traffic, and less rain will help in keeping the water clear. This makes for better sight fishing. Fish the falling tides and target fishy areas like pinch points in creeks, flats and oyster edges can all be great spots to look. Having ideal weather conditions will help. No wind, sun up higher for visibility and behind you. Move very methodically and quiet, looking, as you see a backing or waking fish, get your presentation out in front in his path. Also you can anchor in these areas and soak bait on a TBS Jig. Mud minnows and shrimp work well, and also cast with ease. Let the bait sit still for a pickup. Lure fisherman can use a dark or natural colored bucktail, (crab or shrimp imitation) or if in areas of heavy oysters a weedless soft plastic. Through out and work the lure back with the current. Same if you spot fish lead him and cross the fishes path of travel and be subtle!! Another reason for the bucktail, less movement with the action of the hair breathing, creating a very alive look, not to mention, they through the most accurate!! In many of the trips I take, most people have trouble in accurate casting, so it helps to have a lure that does not “helicopter” and spin off coarse .Accuracy is everything. The bucktails hold water which is weight and through accurate and land soft with a crustation like appearance. Also a good time to fish deeper bends and holes in creeks, they can load up on specked and yellowmouth trout. Bright colored plastic, bucktails, jig shrimp combos and float rigs all have there place and work well. Many fish will be smaller under the 15 inch minimum however numbers can be good. In these type areas and styles of fishing black drum and sheepheads will be in the mix. Shrimp work outstanding for the drum and fiddlers on the sheepies. Of coarse there will be an occasional flounder caught and a fair share of bluefish. Some of the areas inlets and points in the ICW with bait and current will hold most of the blues. Fun fish with lots of action. Every time of year has something to offer, get out and give it a try!!

Capt. Tony Bozzella / TBS JIGS

Professional Angler / Guide

www.tonybozzella.com

904 651 0182