Nassau Sound

January is one of the best months for sight fishing redfish on the mud flats of north Florida. Fish banks & flats that are on the lee side of the flat on falling tides and look for cruising and backing fish. Pick areas to explore and keep the sun at your back and high if you can so you can see the fish with your polarized sun glasses. Grass lines with out flows and current will often produce redfish. A small dark bucktail is one of my go to baits. lead the fish afew feet and barely bump the jig with your rod tip down just above the water as the fish approaches. The jig will slide instead of hop. The hair undulates with very little movement….Less obtrusive and startling. Sheephead will be in the mix as well. They can be sigh fished….. Difficult but possible. Also rips of current around the oyster bars will be holding reds, and a well placed jig & shrimp combo will take there fair share of reds also. The trout seem to be hanging in there. As long as the weather holds and water stays warmer than past years, the trout seem to be doing well. Not as many larger trout, but numbers are good. Great catches on TBS Jigs and soft plastics, as well as bait and plugs. Deeper holes can have large numbers of schooling fish. Bluefish and

Black drum will be in many of the same areas. A tasty fresh shrimp & jig will be the ticket. Docks and structure will hold fish also. If you get hung up often, think about a float rig. Black drum are hard fighters and excellent table fare. Good luck, don’t forget it’s still hunting season!!

Capt. Tony Bozzella / TBS JIGS

Professional Angler/ Guide

tonybozzella.com

904 651 0182