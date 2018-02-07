Nassau Sound February Fishing Report

February can be a cold month, however, The back country can be outstanding fishing. Species such black drum, sheephead, redfish a few flounder, bluefish and smaller trout can be in the mix. I like to target reds in the dead of winter months, when the water is the cleanest and clearest for the year. With that being said, on good low mid day tide, redfish can be found tailing in the sisters creek areas. Sunshine and minimal wind can lead to an outstanding bite. Best baits will include shrimp, mud minnows, and blue crab. Areas of depression around oyster bars on the last half of the outgoing tide can produce best. Many of these species can be found in these locations. The best thing is to log it down. Most of the time the same species will return to that spot. Soak your baits close to the structure you fish, as redfish, like most animals, travel edges and depressions. Stay in tune with your bait knowing what it is doing at all times. If you were casting up current make sure you reel in the slack as your bait may roll a little with the tide. Be INTUNE! Lure fisherman slow down and fish dark or natural colored baits like a Bucktail jig, Or a weedless plastic. Especially If there is slot of structure or oyster. Buck tails need no movement and the hair breaths and moves with little movement appearing very alive, much like a fiddler crab, reds winter time main diet. Don’t be fooled by Mother Nature, winter is a great time to fish! So get out there and get after them…..

Capt. Tony Bozzella

Pro Angler / Guide

