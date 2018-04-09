Nassau Sound April Fishing Report

This is a great month to bag a big Trout. Many of the largest fish of the year will come at this time. Some of the biggest trout have been as big as 11lbs for my clients over the years. Whether your a float fisherman, plug, topwater or jig, big trout will be on the prowl looking for a meal. They can be caught with any of these methods. Fish get very active with the warming waters and comfortable water temps. Bait will be return to North Florida, and as it does it will keep the fish active!! Fishing places that have current, ledges, structure and bait will be an ideal place to start your search. Places like these hold fish!! There can be a nice mix of bluefish in the area. Very fun, and lots of action however, I take advantage of what mother nature has to offer? Years past, Anglers have taken blues well over 8 lbs!! Any angler would of loved it!! Will Felner had a 30 inch, 9 1/2 lb Specked Sea trout, what a trout, way to go Will, There will be other fish joining the party. Redfish, Jack Crevalles, Spanish mackerel, Ladyfish, will be in the mix, especially if the water temps stay up. I have seen these fish in years past show up as early as March and as late as May.

April is a good time frame. Plugs and lures that have been productive include, Rapalas, x raps, twichin raps, and skitterwalks. In the Miro-lures line, mirro dynes 52M’s and top dogs, BiteABait line, fighters and top walkers, as well as High Rollers are all excellent choices for a trophy trout. Fish what you know how to work. Colors are simple, if the water is clean and clear, I like to use natural colors. If the water is dirty or stained, use a white or chartreuse. Fishing towards dusk, use a dark colors so the bait will be silhouetted as the fish look up at it. Keep it simple. The same go’s for jigs. Just use enough weight to get down and stay in tune with the bait .These are all fine baits in the hands of an angler that has mastered how to work them? Learn to be good with the bait you choose to use. Many anglers put hope in a “magic or special lure” It’s best to master a couple of good time proven lures and cover water knowing you are fishing it correctly. The backcountry is your style, there will be some redfish prowling around. Schools will be smaller and start breaking up with the warmer water. This will be the very last of the clear water and sight fishing this month. As the bait returns to the backcountry, the water will get cloudy and muddy as all the mullet and micro-organism start to replenish and bait will get active and “turn up” the water on the mud flats. Flounder will start showing up more as time go’s on. Any structure with bait and moving water can be a hot spot. I like the incoming tide. Fish a TBS jig in a bright color combined with a finger mullet or mud minnow. Fish slow and feel the thump (bite) and reel the slack out and set the hook. Now, don’t talk about it, get out and enjoy the waters of North Fl and take advantage of a big trout!!!

Capt. Tony Bozzella / TBS JIGS

Professional Angler/ Guide

www.tonybozzella.com

904 651 0182